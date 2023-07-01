Advertisement

Live Updates | Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Super Sixes, Match 4, Cricket Live Score: Full Scorecard

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Super Sixes, Match 4 LIVE Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD and latest updates from Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Updated: July 1, 2023 6:13 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Super Sixes Match 4 Preview

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are comfortably placed in terms of World Cup qualifications. Both teams topped their respective groups and are undefeated in the tournament so far. The winner of this match will guarantee a place in the ODI World CUp 2023 in India.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Super Sixes Match 4 Details

Date And Time: July 2, 12:30 PM

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Super Sixes Match 4 Pitch Report

The wicket will be a good surface to bat. The ball will not help bowlers much so a high scoing game should be on the cards.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Super Sixes Match 4 Weather Update

The weather will be bright and sunny and there is no threat of rain. The temperature will hover between 22 and 8 degrees.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Super Sixes Match 4 Live Streaming

SL vs ZIM ICC World Cup 2023 Super Sixes Match 4 can be watched on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Super Sixes Match 4 Playing 11

Nepal: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani


06:13 PM

SL vs ZIM World Cup 2023 Qualifier Live Score

Join us tomorrow at 10: AM for latest updates and live score.

