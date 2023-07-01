Live Updates | Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Super Sixes, Match 4, Cricket Live Score: Full Scorecard

LIVE NOW
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Super Sixes, Match 4 LIVE Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD and latest updates from Harare Sports Club, Harare.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Super Sixes Match 4 Preview
Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are comfortably placed in terms of World Cup qualifications. Both teams topped their respective groups and are undefeated in the tournament so far. The winner of this match will guarantee a place in the ODI World CUp 2023 in India.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Super Sixes Match 4 Details
Date And Time: July 2, 12:30 PM
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Super Sixes Match 4 Pitch Report
The wicket will be a good surface to bat. The ball will not help bowlers much so a high scoing game should be on the cards.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Super Sixes Match 4 Weather Update
The weather will be bright and sunny and there is no threat of rain. The temperature will hover between 22 and 8 degrees.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Super Sixes Match 4 Live Streaming
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Super Sixes Match 4 Playing 11
Nepal: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
