LIVE Velocity vs Trailblazers Women’s T20 Challenge 2020

Riding high on confidence after a thrilling win over defending champions Supernovas on Wednesday, Mithali Raj-led Velocity will look to carry the momentum in their upcoming match against Trailblazers. Their opponents will be led by dynamic Smriti Mandhana, a top batswoman and a champions cricketer herself. With likes of Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and legendary Jhulan Goswami at their disposal, Trailblazers are appearing to be no pushovers and will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

VEL vs TRA SQUADS

Velocity: Mithali Raj (C), Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey, Leigh Kasperek, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Jahanara Alam, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Anagha Murali.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Punam Raut, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Nattakan Chantam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur.