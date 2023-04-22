LIZ vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, 2nd Quarter- Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of LIZ vs EVE, Limassol Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Everest Dream11 Team Player List

My Dream11 Team LIZ vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of LIZ vs EVE, Limassol Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Everest Dream11 Team Player List

TOSS: The match toss between Limassol Zalmi vs Everest will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 22, Saturday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

LIZ vs EVE My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper : Shyam Pandit

Batsmen : Jawad Ali Shah (c), Bimal Ranabhat, Umar Shah, Jeevan Lamshel

All-rounders : Arjun Shahi (vc), Salman Khan, Sahil Akhtar, Murtaza Khan

Bowlers : Mohammad Hossain, Hasher Ullah

LIZ vs EVE Probable XI Limassol Zalmi: Jawad Shah, Umar Shah(wk), Muhammad Huzaifa, Zia Ur Rehman, Murtaza Khan(c), Salman Khan, Furqan Muhammad, Muhammad Farhad, Hasher Ullah, Syed Zia, Shayan Khan

Everest: Jeevan Lasmal, Kishor Basnet, Bimal Ranabhat(c), Arjun Shahi, Sahil Akthar, Shyam Pandit, Hari Chhetri, Mohammad Husain, Ram Jaishwal, Bhuwan Khatri, Bijaya Ghimire