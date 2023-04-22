Advertisement

LIZ vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, 2nd Quarter- Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of LIZ vs EVE, Limassol Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Everest Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 22, 2023 11:06 AM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

TOSS: The match toss between Limassol Zalmi vs Everest will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 22, Saturday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

LIZ vs EVE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper : Shyam Pandit

Batsmen : Jawad Ali Shah (c), Bimal Ranabhat, Umar Shah, Jeevan Lamshel

All-rounders : Arjun Shahi (vc), Salman Khan, Sahil Akhtar, Murtaza Khan

Bowlers : Mohammad Hossain, Hasher Ullah

LIZ vs EVE Probable XI

Limassol Zalmi: Jawad Shah, Umar Shah(wk), Muhammad Huzaifa, Zia Ur Rehman, Murtaza Khan(c), Salman Khan, Furqan Muhammad, Muhammad Farhad, Hasher Ullah, Syed Zia, Shayan Khan

Everest: Jeevan Lasmal, Kishor Basnet, Bimal Ranabhat(c), Arjun Shahi, Sahil Akthar, Shyam Pandit, Hari Chhetri, Mohammad Husain, Ram Jaishwal, Bhuwan Khatri, Bijaya Ghimire

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

