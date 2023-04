LIZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 54: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of LIZ vs MAR, Limassol Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Markhor Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Limassol Zalmi and Markhor will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 20, Thursday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

LIZ vs MAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketeeper : Zeeshan Ali-I

Batsmen : Jawad Ali-Shah, Shahid Ali-II, Shahzad Ahmad (vc)

All-rounders : Awais Sulahri (c), Waqas Akthar, Salman Khan-I

Bowlers : Muhammad Tajammal, Babar Ayub, Murtaza Khan, Suhrab Akbari

LIZ vs MAR Probable XI

Limassol Zalmi: Jawad Shah, Umar Shah, Muhammad Huzaifa(wk), Zia Ur Rehman, Murtaza Khan(c), Salman Khan, Furqan Muhammad, Muhammad Farhad, Hasher Ullah, Syed Zia, Shayan Khan

Markhor: Zeeshan Ahmad, Amir Sohail(c), Awais Sulahri, Tasawar Hussain, Asif Mehmood, Zeeshan Ali, Hamza Rehman, Waqas Akhtar, Muhammad Qamar, Abu Bakar Siddique, Nadeem Qamar(wk)