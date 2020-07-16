LKP vs JKP Dream11, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Team, Full Squad Linkoping CC vs Jonkoping CA Fantasy Tips Match 20 July 16, 8:30 PM IST

LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team And Picks

LKP vs JKP Dream11 Tips: Six matches were played in the ECS T10 Gothenburg on Wednesday with Kristianstad featuring in four of them but managing to win just one. Linkoping played three matches, winning all of them.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Linkoping CC vs Jonkoping CA Toss Time: 8:00 PM IST

LKP vs JKP Match Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

LKP vs JKP My Dream11 Team

Naser Batcha (captain), Muhammad Musab (vice-captain), Riaz Khan, Adeel Asghar, Muhammad Arshad, Imran Khan, Sahargul Shirzad, Saad Khan, Muhamamd Qasim, Ankit Naik, Muhammad Moeez

Linkoping CC vs Jonkoping CA Full Squad List

JKP: Muhamamd Qasim, Riaz Khan, Bilal Munir, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Babar Rehman, Zubair Zia, Mansoor Afzal, Talha Omer, Sheraz Ali, Sohail Zia, Mustafa Zabihullah, Adil Javiad, Fahim Mandozai, Sahargul Shirzad, Bhavya Patel, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Usman Ali, Tariq Bashir

LKP: Bhushan Patil, Muhammad Moeez, Saad Khan, Muhammad Musab, Rana Naveed, Sibbir Siddique, Adeel Shah, Aamir Mushtaq, Muhammad Atif, Kishore Srinivas, Ankit Naik, Adeel Asghar, Puneeth Ballakuray, Muhammad Arshad, Imran Khan