LKP vs KSS Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Top Picks, Full Squad Linkoping CC vs Kristianstad CC Match 15 July 15, 10:30 PM IST

LKP vs KSS Dream11 Team And Picks

LKP vs KSS Dream11 Tips: On the second day of the league, Seaside CC (three) and Jonkping CA (two) won all their matches. However, Hisingen CC lost all their three matches while Watan Zalmi’s first match was abandoned before they lost the second.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Linkoping CC vs Kristianstad CC Toss Time: 10:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

LKP vs KSS My Dream11 Team

WK: N Musleh

BAT: A Naik, A Mushtaq, W Musleh

ALL: P Ballakuraya, M Musab, I Wafa, M Moeez

BWL: K Jan Mohammad, H Shinwari, R Naveed

LKP vs KSS Squads

Linkoping CC (LKP): Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil, Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Aamir Mushtaq, Kishore Srinivas, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez, Imran Khan-II, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Sibbir Siddique

Kristianstad CC (KSS): Yevgeni Frolov, Bogdan Ovsyannikov, Evgeniy Konyukhov, Sergey Ryzhikov, Vitali Lystsov, Nikita Chicherin, Taras Burlak, Vladimir Poluyakhtov, Maksim Karpov, Mehdi Zeffane, Nikita Chernov, Aleksandr Anyukov, Dmitri Kombarov, Sergey Ivanov, Denis Popovic, Dmitri Kabutov, Anton Zinkovskiy, Artiom Timofeev, Srdan Mijailovic, Alexander Gatskan, Safaa Hadi, Paul Anton, Danila Smirnov, Gennadi Kiselyov, Vladislav Tyurin, Maksim Glushenkov, Egor Golenkov, Anton Terekhov, Dejan Radonjic, Maksim Kanunnikov, Dmitri Molchanov

