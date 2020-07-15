LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Top Picks, Full Squad Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC Match 12 July 15, 4:30 PM IST

LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team And Picks

LKP vs WZC Dream11 Tips: On the second day of the league, Seaside CC (three) and Jonkping CA (two) won all their matches. However, Hisingen CC lost all their three matches while Watan Zalmi’s first match was abandoned before they lost the second.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC Toss Time: 4:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

LKP vs WZC My Dream11 Team

S.Abdul Haq (captain), MD Nabil (vice captain), Saad Khan, Waissullah Safi, Taimur Khan, Mohammad Askari, Aamir Mushtaq, Muhammad Atif, Sabaun Shirzad, Muhammad Moeez, Muhammad Arshad

Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC Full Squad List

LKP: Adeel Asghar, Ankit Naik, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Saad Khan, Adeel Shah, Imran Khan, Muhammad Moeez, Kishore Srinivas, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Rana Naveed, Sibbir Siddique, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Muhammad Musab

WZC: Imran Khan, Niaz Mohammad, Fahd Omair Zafar, Muhammad Taj, Eywazollah Raisi, Waleed Ilyas, Sabaun Shirzad, Muhibullah Kharoti, M Sadek Robel, Hamad Ahmed, Rimon Chandra Saha, Saood Ur Rahman, MD Nabil, Majidullah Khan, Qandeel Abbas, Taimur Khan, Waissullah Safi, Mohammad Askari, S Abdul Haq, Abid Khan