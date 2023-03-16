Advertisement
LLC Masters 2023: Chris Gayle's 'Gangnam Style' Dance Moves Steal The Show - Watch
Chris Gayle's commanding knock of 57 led World Giants to a three-wicket victory over India Maharajas in the fifth match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium.
New Delhi: Chris Gayle's commanding knock of 57 led World Giants to a three-wicket victory over India Maharajas in the fifth match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium. The West Indies' legendary hard-hitter, who has Gayle Force as one of his many nicknames, hit nine powerful boundaries and a six in this 46-ball knock. So dominating was Gayle's knock that after he fell, World Giants struggled to reach the target but, in the end, won with eight balls to spare on Wednesday night. The World Giants won the toss and elected to field. Indian Maharajas could muster only 136 for 9 in the 20 overs. In the last five overs, India Maharajas could score only 32 runs and lost four wickets.
.@henrygayle in his natural mood, as always! ?#LegendsLeagueCricket #SkyexchnetLLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain #IMvsWG pic.twitter.com/hH9XygwePoLegends League Cricket (@llct20) March 15, 2023
In reply, World Giants chased the target with the help of Gayle's half-century with 8 overs remaining in the match. However, Gayle's power-hitting wasn't the only thing to entertain fans during the match. The Windies Legend put on a show with his dance moves too. Chris Gayle was seen doing the famous 'Gangnam Style' dance in the first innings of the match between the overs. The small performance became one of the highlights of the match. The video of him dancing is being loved by cricket fans all across the world and is going viral all over the internet.
