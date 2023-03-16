Chris Gayle's commanding knock of 57 led World Giants to a three-wicket victory over India Maharajas in the fifth match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium.

The West Indies' legendary hard-hitter, who has Gayle Force as one of his many nicknames, hit nine powerful boundaries and a six in this 46-ball knock. So dominating was Gayle's knock that after he fell, World Giants struggled to reach the target but, in the end, won with eight balls to spare on Wednesday night.

The World Giants won the toss and elected to field. Indian Maharajas could muster only 136 for 9 in the 20 overs. In the last five overs, India Maharajas could score only 32 runs and lost four wickets.