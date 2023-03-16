Advertisement

LLC Masters 2023: Chris Gayle's 'Gangnam Style' Dance Moves Steal The Show - Watch

LLC Masters 2023: Chris Gayle's 'Gangnam Style' Dance Moves Steal The Show - Watch

Chris Gayle's commanding knock of 57 led World Giants to a three-wicket victory over India Maharajas in the fifth match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium.

Updated: March 16, 2023 11:02 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Chris Gayle's commanding knock of 57 led World Giants to a three-wicket victory over India Maharajas in the fifth match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium.

The West Indies' legendary hard-hitter, who has Gayle Force as one of his many nicknames, hit nine powerful boundaries and a six in this 46-ball knock. So dominating was Gayle's knock that after he fell, World Giants struggled to reach the target but, in the end, won with eight balls to spare on Wednesday night.

The World Giants won the toss and elected to field. Indian Maharajas could muster only 136 for 9 in the 20 overs. In the last five overs, India Maharajas could score only 32 runs and lost four wickets.

In reply, World Giants chased the target with the help of Gayle's half-century with 8 overs remaining in the match. However, Gayle's power-hitting wasn't the only thing to entertain fans during the match. The Windies Legend put on a show with his dance moves too.

Chris Gayle was seen doing the famous 'Gangnam Style' dance in the first innings of the match between the overs. The small performance became one of the highlights of the match. The video of him dancing is being loved by cricket fans all across the world and is going viral all over the internet.

Also Read

More News ›
LLC Masters 2023: Chris Gayle's 'Gangnam Style' Dance Moves Steal The Show - Watch
INM vs WOG Dream11 Team Prediction, LLC, Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Legends League T20, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST
Chris Gayle Shocked As Harbhajan Singh Dismisses Him With A Jaffa In Legends League Cricket
Legends League Cricket: INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 1, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
LLC Masters Further Bolster Their Squads With Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, And Paul Collingwood Among Other Notable Names
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score ...

LLC Masters 2023: Chris Gayle's 'Gangnam Style' Dance Moves Steal The Show - Watch

LLC Masters 2023: Chris Gayle's 'Gangnam Style' Dance Moves ...

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Appoint David Warner As Skipper, Axar Patel To Be Deputy Incharge

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Appoint David Warner As Skipper, Ax...

WPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Pep Talk Helps Smriti Mandhana's RCB Record First Win Of Tournament

WPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Pep Talk Helps Smriti Mandhana's RCB...

Shoaib Akhtar Comes Up With Alternative Asia Cup Host Amidst Clash Between BCCI And PCB

Shoaib Akhtar Comes Up With Alternative Asia Cup Host Amidst...

Advertisement