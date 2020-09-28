LLG vs NWW Dream11 Tips, Hints And Predictions: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over Trophy Match Between Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors, Match 6 at The Village, Dublin September 28, 2:45 PM IST Monday

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Tips And Prediction

TOSS TIME: 2:15 PM IST

Match Starts At: 2:45 PM IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin

LLG vs NWW My Dream11 Team

Simi Singh (captain), Curtis Campher (vice-captain), Joshua Little, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Varun Chopra, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Graham Kennedy, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin

Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors Full Squads

Leinster Lightning: Peter Chase, Greg Ford, Tyrone Kane, James Newand, Barry McCarthy, Gareth Delany, Rory Anders, Stephen Doheny, Kevin O’ Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Jack Tector, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Joshua Little

North-West Warriors: William Smale, Nathan McGuire, Fiachra Tucker, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Ryan Hunter, William Porterfield, Varun Chopra, Stuart Thompson, Andy McBrine, Ross Allen, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin

