LLK vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kuwait Ramadan T10 league, At Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, 11:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Lanka Lions vs TGS will take place at 11:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 2, Saturday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

LLK vs TGS My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Naushad Malvankar

Batters: Dilshad Ahmad, Naresh Areti and Yohan Chandana

All-Rounders: Adnan Makrani(vc), Fahad Mohd Zahid, Nalaka Dayan and Nilesh Patidar

Bowlers: Muhammad Anwar, Nipun Madushan and Sujith Ranawaka(c)

LLK vs TGS Probable XI

Lanka Lions (LLK): Yohan Chandana, Antony Nishantha, Janaka Namal, Ashan Chathuranga, Saliya Wasantha, Sujith Ranawaka, Nipun Madushan, Yamini Akram, Nalaka Dayan, Don Manjula and Dilip Kumara Senawirathna

TGS (TGS): Adnan Makrani, Fahad Mohd Zahid, Dilshad Ahmad, Naushad Malvankar, Preetham Dsouza, Jacob Chacko, Naresh Areti, Raviraj Subaya Shetty, Nagendra Kasheppa, Nilesh Patidar and Muhammad Anwar