LNS vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction, London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 27, At The Lord’s, London

My Dream11 Team London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Dream11 Team Prediction LNS VS OVI 2022: Best players list of LNS vs OVI, London Spirit Dream11 Team Player List, Oval Invincibles Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between London Spirit & Oval Invincibles will take place at 11:00 PM IST

Start Time: 11:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM Local Time

Venue: The Lord’s, London

LNS vs OVI My Dream11 Team

Ben McDermott, Jordan Cox, Eoin Morgan, Daniel Lawrence, Will Jacks (c), Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Jordan Thompson (vc), Mason Crane, Matt Milnes, Nathan Ellis

LNS vs OVI Probable XI

London Spirit: Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben McDermott, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane.

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Peter Hatzoglou, Matt Milnes, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter.