<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>LNS vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction, London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>LNS vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction, London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 27, At The Lord's, London</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Dream11 Team Prediction LNS VS OVI 2022: Best players list of LNS vs OVI, London Spirit Dream11 Team Player List, Oval Invincibles Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between London Spirit &amp; Oval Invincibles will take place at 11:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 11:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> The Lord's, London <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>LNS vs OVI My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Ben McDermott, Jordan Cox, Eoin Morgan, Daniel Lawrence, Will Jacks (c), Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Jordan Thompson (vc), Mason Crane, Matt Milnes, Nathan Ellis <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>LNS vs OVI Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>London Spirit:</strong> Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben McDermott, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Oval Invincibles:</strong> Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c &amp; wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Peter Hatzoglou, Matt Milnes, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter.