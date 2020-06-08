From making hilarious TikTok videos with his family to chatting up with fellow cricketers, India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been making the most of his time staying indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. A couple of days back, Chahal posted a picture with a close friend and captioned the picture as, "There are friends, there is family and then there are FRIENDS THAT BECOME FAMILY". <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBDMhIRhbH-/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBDMhIRhbH-/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">There are friends, there is family and then there are FRIENDS THAT BECOME FAMILY &#x1f917;&#x1f4aa;</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/yuzi_chahal23/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Yuzvendra Chahal</a> (@yuzi_chahal23) on Jun 5, 2020 at 3:23am PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>India opener Rohit Sharma, who is a close friend of Chahal could not resist the opportunity to subtly roast the leggie. Rohit commented on his post. His post read, "Kapde ke andar tu hai ya kapda tere andar hai." <p></p> <p></p>Chahal too was quick to respond to Rohit. He pointed out Rohit's cheeks, that he felt had become fluffy during the lockdown. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4052241" align="alignnone" width="509"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4052241" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Image-4-26.jpg" alt="Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuzvendra Chahal AGE, Yuzvendra Chahal news, Yuzvendra Chahal ipl, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma ipl, Rohit Sharma wife, Cricket News" width="509" height="315" /> Image: Instagram[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Rohit, who has also been a part of a number of Live sessions during the lockdown, on Friday, had a session with Mayank Agarwal, where he narrated a hilarious incident featuring Shikhar Dhawan. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit narrated how Dhawan started singing loudly during India's tour of Bangladesh in 2015, while standing at third slip and that took Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal by surprise and it forced him to stop the bowler midway in his runup.