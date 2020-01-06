Looking Forward to Being a More Impactful Player in 2020: Shikhar Dhawan

For India opener Shikhar Dhawan, 2019 wasn’t his most fondest year. A thumb fracture ruled him out midway through the World Cup, which was followed by a gruesome cut to the knee in the latter half of the year, resulting in Dhawan missing several matches for India. However, with injury setbacks behind him, the left-hander is targetting a fresh chapter for India at the turn of the new year.

“Last year I had lots of injuries but that’s part and parcel of our work. It’s a new year and I am looking forward for a new start and it’s going to go a long way,” Dhawan told BCCI.tv. “This year looking I am forward to score lots of runs for the team and for myself and be a more impactful player, win matches for my team and win the World Cup.”

With the T20 World Cup lined up in October, Dhawan needs to fight for his place in India’s Playing XI. Making a comeback to the team, Dhawan is under immense pressure to perform in the shortest format of the game after an ordinary 2019 when he managed just 272 runs from 12 T20Is. But despite injuries playing a role on top of it, Dhawan is showing no shortage in confidence.

“I am always positive, I always take things in a positive manner. Injuries are quite natural, so I just take it in my stride. I don’t make a fuss about it. I make sure that I always stay in a positive mindset and that helps things to heal very quickly,” he said.

That said, Dhawan was the top scorer in T20Is in 2018, with 689 runs in 17 innings at an average of 40.52 and strike rate of 147.22, and two remaining T20Is against Sri Lanka is a nice platform for the left-hander to rediscover his groove.

“I am really looking forward to this series. It’s a good opportunity for me to come and express myself and score big runs,” he said. “I am always developing my game, developing new shots. I always make sure that I do my preparation well and come on the ground and enjoy myself.”