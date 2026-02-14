Lorcan Tucker’s 94 powers Ireland to T20 World Cup 2026 high score in 96-run win over Oman

Ireland defeated Oman in T20 World Cup 2026 as Tucker smashed 94 to power Ireland to 235/5 before bowling Oman out for 139.

Ireland produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Oman by 96 runs in their Group B T20 World Cup 2026 match on Saturday. Captain Lorcan Tucker smashed a sensational 94 off 51 balls, powering Ireland to the highest total of the tournament so far – 235/5, before the bowlers restricted Oman to 139 in 18 overs.

Lorcan Tucker’s blistering 94 steals the show

Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker delivered a match-defining innings of 94 off just 51 balls (10 fours, 4 sixes), rescuing his team from a precarious 47/3 and single-handedly turning the game. Tucker survived an early stumping chance and unleashed a ferocious counterattack, particularly strong against spin. He stitched a crucial 101-run stand off 56 balls with Gareth Delany (56) and added 70 runs off 19 balls with George Dockrell (35). His aggressive strokeplay – including three sixes and two fours in a 26-run over off Mohammad Nadeem – helped Ireland plunder 86 runs in the final four overs, setting a new tournament-high total.

Ireland recover from early wobble to post 235/5

Sent in to bat, Ireland lost their top order quickly to Oman’s spin-heavy Powerplay strategy. Left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed claimed three early wickets, dismissing Tim Tector, Ross Adair, and Harry Tector to leave Ireland at 47/3. Veteran Aamir Kaleem then removed Curtis Campher, but Tucker and Delany shifted momentum with a destructive partnership. Delany smashed back-to-back sixes off Jiten Ramanandi, while Dockrell’s late cameo (35 off 9, including five sixes) took Ireland past 230. Oman’s bowlers wilted under pressure, with the final overs yielding massive runs.

Ireland’s bowlers restrict Oman to 139

Chasing 236, Oman’s reply never gathered steam. Aamir Kaleem (50) and Hammad Mirza (46) provided brief hope, but once they fell, the innings collapsed. Eight batters scored single-digit scores as Ireland’s bowlers took complete control. Josh Little was the pick with 3/16, while Matthew Humphreys (2/27), Barry McCarthy (2/32), and George Dockrell (1/6) ensured Oman folded for 139 in 18 overs.

Ireland stay in fourth despite big win

Despite the comprehensive victory – their first of the tournament – Ireland remain fourth in Group B, behind Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Australia. Oman suffered their third straight defeat and are yet to open their account.

