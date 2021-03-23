India pacer Shardul Thakur was on fire as the hosts were in a spot of bother in the first ODI in Pune on Tuesday. He came into bowl when Jonny Bairstow was going great guns and the game was slowly was surely slipping out of their grasp. He removed Bairstow and got India back in the game. Bairstow missed out on a brilliant hundred by six runs.

Soon after that, he picked up a couple of quick wickets of Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler to get the hosts back on top. Following his good show with the ball, fans reacted. While some fans called him ‘Lord’ as Thakur in Hindi means God and soon he was one of the biggest trends in the country.

Here is how fans reacted:

LORD SHARDUL SIR 🤯 he gets the three quick wickets of Bairstow, Morgan and Buttler! Wow wow wow. How quickly this game has changed! 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 23, 2021

Need a comeback Just contact lord shardul ❤️🙌 . We believe in lord shardul supermacy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/usuJdYj5dR 45 # 💙 # (@rohitianprayu45) March 23, 2021

Lord Shardul Supremacy Yabambe Thakurian Forever pic.twitter.com/ebKOr7u7bt ABHI🤸‍♂️ (@hitman_fan_abhi) March 23, 2021

Fun Fact: All the superheroes in Zack Snyder’s Justice League were actually inspired by Lord Shardul.#Cricket #INDvsEND pic.twitter.com/k4JklmiQHB Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) March 23, 2021

Whenever India needs wicket in tough time… Lord Shardul Thakur :#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Hh6J5vM7cd Sachin Jakhmola (@sachinjakhmola3) March 23, 2021

At the time of filing the copy, Thakur had taken three wickets for 37 runs in six overs. With four more overs to go, Thakur would be hoping to get a five-wicket haul.

England is reeling at 223 for six in 37 overs.