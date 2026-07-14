Losing streak comes to an end as India defeat England in the first ODI after six consecutive defeats

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule England VS India 258 (47.5) 262/4 (45.2) India beat England by 6 wickets Man of the Match: Axar Patel Last Wicket: KL Rahul (W) b Josh Tongue 1 (3) - 160/4 in 27.5 Over

The first ODI match between India and England has been completed, where the Indian team defeated the hosts by a big margin of 6 wickets. Team India needed this victory, after the six consecutive losses in the T20I format, under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy.

England vs India first ODI playing XI:

England (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

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India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

England had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell had begun the innings for their side. Meanwhile, Duckett gave a fabolous start to the innings by smashing some great boundaries at the beginning, which helped England to make an impressive start. In his innings, Duckett took the Indian players in charge. Speaking about his knock, Duckett smashed 43 runs off 45 balls, including six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 95.

After his knock, the Indian bowlers made their comeback and started taking important wickets and sending important players into the pavilion. Star pacer Gurnoor Brar showcased his wicket-taking ability, after getting smashed by England batters. While supporting him, players Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah showed their classic and made things more difficult for the hosts. In the end, star all-rounder, Axar Patel took a four-wicket haul and stopped England on a score of 258 runs.

For England, star batters Joe Root and Liam Dawson were the key players as they gave wings to England’s innings with a good score. Joe Root scored 76 runs off 76 balls, including six fours and one six. Meanwhile, Liam Dawson also contributed 68 runs from his bat off 83 balls, including six fours and one six.

Speaking about India’s batting performance, legendary players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to show their magic for their side in the first ODI. On the other hand, captain Shubman Gill took the charge in his hands and played a beautiful innings of 80 runs off 75 balls. In the end, the Indian captain retired hurt, after contributing a great effort with his bat.

Meanwhile, Indian key batters Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel contributed their dominating batting performance for the Indian team in this highly-intense match. In the end, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel showcased an impressive partnership, which turned into the match-winning one as well. Patel scored 57 runs off 52 balls, including five fours and one six and Sundar scored 52 runs off 63 balls. Their impressive batting performance helped India defeat England by 6 wickets and register the first victory in the ODI series.