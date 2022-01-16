Cape Town: From taking India to the top of the world in Test cricket to being arguably the best Test captain of the modern era, Virat Kohli has taken Indian cricket to newer heights and there is no denying that. On Saturday, Kohli shocked one and all when he announced his resignation as the Test captain of India.

Kohli, who took over the captain’s mantle from MS Dhoni in 2014, finished as the fourth-most successful captain of all time and as the Indian captain with the most Test wins.

Not just success, Kohli’s India also suffered a few setbacks along the way.

Here are the setbacks that Kohli and Team India faced during his tenure as leader.

WTC Final: This will certainly hurt him the most. He had a golden opportunity to lead his country to their maiden ICC title under his leadership – but that did not happen. India lost the match against New Zealand at Southampton. To be honest, India looked unprepared and was outplayed by the Kane Williamson-led side.