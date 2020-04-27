Out-of-favour India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel revealed he list a finger at the age of six, but that did not deter him from playing cricket. Patel, who led Gujarat to their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2016-17, also said it came between the door. <p></p> <p></p>"My finger came in the door when I was six, and it got cut," said Patel on Cow Corner Chronicles also adding he never complained about it. <p></p> <p></p>As he reflects on the problems of playing with nine fingers, Patel said he used to tape it with the gloves in order to keep it intact. <p></p> <p></p>"It is slightly difficult in a way because the last finger doesn't fit in the wicket-keeping gloves. So I tape it down the gloves so that it stays joint. I don't know how it would've been if I had all the fingers, but when I look back, it feels good to represent India as a wicketkeeper with nine fingers," Patel added. <p></p> <p></p>Patel, who made his debut against England in 2002, has so far featured in 25 Tests and 38 ODIs for the country scoring 934 and 736 runs respectively. <p></p> <p></p>The veteran with 193 first-class games and 486 catches, 77 stumpings to his name keeps growing in the domestic circuit. <p></p> <p></p>He is not the only cricketer who had such a difficulty, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill plays with two toes on his left foot. Despite that, Guptill is arguably one of the best fielders in the game.