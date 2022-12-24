New Delhi: The rousing success of the third season of the Lanka Premier League 2022 has given the people of Sri Lanka a reason to welcome 2023 with new vigour and positivity. The likes of Angelo Matthews, Carlos Brathwaite, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Bopara, Jeffrey Vandersay, among others have all applauded the positive impact and the happiness that the league has brought to the people of the country.

Angelo Matthews, captain of the Colombo Stars franchise said, “Cricket unites everyone. We have been through so much as a country over the last couple of years. Our people have been so resilient that we have stood up after getting knocked down and that’s the true spirit of the people of this country.”

He added, “Playing a tournament in a time like this brings back so much of joy and memories to all the fans supporting us and we are glad that we were able to play some nice game of cricket in front of them.”

Batting all-rounder Ravi Bopara of the Colombo Stars franchise shared his views on the importance of the league. He said, “Sport connects every background, it doesn’t matter where you from. It brings everybody together. We are responsible to make the fans happy as it puts them in a happy place.”

Mickey Arthur, the former Head Coach of the Sri Lankan team under whose guidance the Sri Lankan team showed remarkable progress, attributed the Lanka Premier League for playing a crucial role in the growth of young Sri Lankan players, “It’s the hidden treasure of the Indian Ocean. I love my time here. Sri Lanka needs to rise; it really does and I just hope it pick itself up again. I am hoping that more and more people come to Sri Lanka because then the country will start thriving.”

Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of IPG, the official promoter of LPL said, “I am really proud of what we have done. The tournament has received stupendous response from the fans, who have supported us whole heartedly. The country has been through a lot and we are extremely happy that we were able to give joy, happiness to the people here.”

Meanwhile, the Tournament Director, Samantha, said, “In a short span of time, we were able to organize this tournament. You could see the people loving every minute of the game each day. The league has given hope to the people of this country. I am happy that the fans have gone back to their homes smiling.”