LPL 2026: Sikandar Raza signs for THIS team as Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud exit before playoffs

The business end of the Lanka Premier League 2026 is coming up and franchises have begun revamping their squads to cope with injuries and national team commitments. One of the biggest moves sees Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza joining the competition and a few other overseas players have also been swapped ahead of the final phase of the tournament.

With the race for the playoffs heating up, the latest changes could have a significant impact on the teams battling for a place in the knockout stage.

Zimbabwe star replaces injured Marques Ackerman

Dambulla Sixers have signed Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza as a replacement for South African batter Marques Ackerman, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Lanka Premier League because of injury.

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Raza arrives with vast T20 experience and is regarded as one of the most reliable all-rounders in franchise cricket. Across 374 T20 matches, including 139 T20 Internationals, he has scored 7,572 runs at a strike rate of nearly 137 and taken 255 wickets with his off-spin.

His arrival is expected to strengthen Dambulla’s middle order as well as provide another bowling option during the crucial final stage of the tournament.

Tournament director welcomes new signings

LPL Tournament Director Samantha Dodanwela believes the replacement players will help maintain the tournament’s high standard despite several forced changes.

“While player changes are an inevitable part of a tournament that features leading international cricketers, the strength and depth of the replacement pool ensure that the quality of competition remains exceptionally high. We are pleased to welcome players such as Sikandar Raza and others into the tournament and look forward to an exciting finish to what has already been a highly competitive edition of the Lanka Premier League.”

Dambulla eye playoff spot

Dambulla Sixers are currently fourth on the points table with four points from six matches after winning two games and losing four.

The franchise will be hoping Raza’s experience can help turn their campaign around as they chase a place in the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi will remain available for Dambulla’s next match against Colombo KAPS before leaving the squad to join Afghanistan for national duty.

Colombo KAPS make two replacements

Colombo KAPS have also been forced to make changes to their squad.

Sri Lankan batter Ashen Bandara has replaced injured wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis, while Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has left the tournament after receiving a national team call-up.

Bangladesh pacer Ripon Mondol has been signed as Hasan Mahmud’s replacement and has already linked up with the squad.

Kandy Royals and Jaffna Kings also make changes

Kandy Royals have brought in Kavija Gamage after Vishen Halambage was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to injury.

Earlier, Jaffna Kings confirmed that Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed would not travel to Sri Lanka after being called up by the national team. The franchise has replaced him with Bangladesh batter Tawhid Hridoy, who has already joined the squad.

LPL enters crucial phase

With injuries and international commitments forcing multiple changes, franchises are making last-minute adjustments before the knockout race intensifies.