My Dream11 Team LQ vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of LQ vs NRK, Limassol Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Limassol Qalandars vs Napa Royal Kings will take place at 04:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 13, Thursday, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

LQ vs NRK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Amir Hussain

Batsmen: Gundeep Singh (vc), Numan Munir, Karanvir Singh

All-rounders: Sehran Ahmed (c), Shah Khalid, Prashant Patel

Bowlers: Mansoor Ali, Muhammad Mohsin, Junaid Bhatti, Sarabjeet Singh

LQ vs NRK Probable XI

Limassol Qalandars: Amir Hussain(wk), Sohail Ahmed, Shah Khalid, Muhammad Farooq(c), Varun Malhotra, Numan Munir, Naveed Akhtar, Prashant Patel, Junaid Bhatti, Ahmed Waleed, Muhammad Mohsin

Napa Royal Kings: Sehran Ahmed, Syed Tanveer, Hardeep Singh, Sarpreet Singh, Jasdeep Singh(c), Karanvir Singh, Rahul Behl(wk), Manzoor Ali, Gundeep Singh, Sarabjeet Singh, Muhammad Hamza