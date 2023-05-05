LSG Announce Karun Nair As KL Rahul's Replacement For Remainder Of IPL 2023

New Delhi: LSG has announced the replacement of Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul with in 24 hours of his announcement of going for surgery and ruling out of IPL 2023 and WTC final 2023. The Lucknow-based franchise has announced Karun Nair as his replacement.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday named Karun Nair as a replacement for the injured KL Rahul for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023," LSG said in a released statement.

"Rahul sustained a thigh injury while fielding during Match 43 of TATA IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Karun, who replaces Rahul at LSG, has so far played 76 IPL games and has 1496 runs against his name. He will join LSG for INR 50 Lakh," the statement further added.

KL Rahul Announces His Exit From WTC Final Squad "As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiants. Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam," KL Rahul wrote in the caption of the Instagram post announcing his exit from the WTC final squad.