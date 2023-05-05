LSG Confirm KL Rahul's Omission From IPL 2023, Set To Undergo Surgery

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giant have officially announced that KL Rahul will be ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He is set to go under a surgery for a torn tendon he suffered during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Monday.

Lucknow Super Giants' Released Statement

"Following the injury to Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul in the game against RCB, further tests and scans have unfortunately confirmed a significant tear to his tendon which will require surgery," said LSG in a released statement.

"We are continuing to provide all possible support to KL at this difficult time and are working with him to ensure the best care on his road to recovery. However, the extent of the injury means that he is set for a lengthy layoff, which will include the remainder of this IPL season."

"His presence on and off the field will be sorely missed by the Super Giants, as we continue our push to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive year. We can't wait to see KL back on the field doing what he does best, and hope he gets back as soon as possible," the statement added.

KL Rahul Out Of WTC Final

KL Rahul used his Instagram to officially announce that he won't be abe to make it in time for the World Test Championship.