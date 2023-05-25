Advertisement

LSG Mute 'Mango', 'Sweet', 'Aam' Words As Virat Kohli Fans Troll Naveen ul Haq Post 81 Run Defeat To MI In Eliminator

LSG muted words like Sweet Mangoes, Mango, Aam as fans flooded their social media with Mango trolls post the team's exit from IPL 2023.

Updated: May 25, 2023 9:36 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: The IPL 2023 was quite a season for Lucknow Super Giants. The team lost KL Rahul early in the tournament yet made it to the playoffs, despite rarely winning at home. However, LSG failed to go past the Eliminator as they suffered a crushing 81-run loss to Mumbai Indians. The highlight for LSG this season was their match against RCB at home where Virat Kohli, Naveen ul Haq and Gautam Gambhir got involved in a heated altercation.

Naveen ul Haq took on Virat Kohli and kept him trolling with his Instagram stories. Post Mumbai Indians' win over RCB, Naveen mocked Kohli by sharing the snap of him watching RCB lose with mangoes on the table. Naveen captioned the post as 'Sweet Mangoes', which meant that he enjoyed seeing RCB lose.

Naveen didn't stop here and mocked RCB when the team was knocked out of the playoff race. However, as it is said that you reap what you sow, Naveen was brutally trolled by Kohli fans post LSG's exit from IPL. The fans flooded social media with 'sweet mango' trolls for Naveen and LSG. The impact of the trolls was such that LSG had to mute words like Mango, Sweet, and Aam.

Naveen ul Haq Trolled By Fans With Kohli-Kohli Chants

Meanwhile, Naveen has faced the wrath of Kohli fans who have consistently mocked him with Kohli-Kohli chants. Naveen, however, is not bothered about the outside noise.

"I enjoy it," Naveen said of the chanting during post-match PC. "I like that everybody in the ground is chanting his name, or any other player's name. It gives me passion to play well for my team."

"I don't concentrate on the outside noise. I just focus on my own cricket. It's not like if the crowd is chanting or anyone is saying something... it doesn't affect me. As professional sportsmen you have to take it in your stride. One day you will not do your best for the team and these fans are going to give it to you. On another day, you'll do a special thing for your team and the same people are going to chant your name," Naveen added.

Akash Madhwal's Sensational Spell Overshadows Naveen ul Haq's Brilliance

Naveen ul Haq did his best and bowled a sensational spell of 4-38 to help LSG restrict MI to 182-8, however, his spell was overshadowed by Akash Madhwal's brilliance, where he took five wickets for five runs and helped MI storm into the Qualifier 2 with a big 81 run win over LSG. The Krunal Pandya-led side showed no resistance against Madhwal and was bowled out for a mere 101.

