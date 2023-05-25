New Delhi: The IPL 2023 was quite a season for Lucknow Super Giants. The team lost KL Rahul early in the tournament yet made it to the playoffs, despite rarely winning at home. However, LSG failed to go past the Eliminator as they suffered a crushing 81-run loss to Mumbai Indians. The highlight for LSG this season was their match against RCB at home where Virat Kohli, Naveen ul Haq and Gautam Gambhir got involved in a heated altercation.

Naveen ul Haq took on Virat Kohli and kept him trolling with his Instagram stories. Post Mumbai Indians' win over RCB, Naveen mocked Kohli by sharing the snap of him watching RCB lose with mangoes on the table. Naveen captioned the post as 'Sweet Mangoes', which meant that he enjoyed seeing RCB lose.

Naveen didn't stop here and mocked RCB when the team was knocked out of the playoff race. However, as it is said that you reap what you sow, Naveen was brutally trolled by Kohli fans post LSG's exit from IPL. The fans flooded social media with 'sweet mango' trolls for Naveen and LSG. The impact of the trolls was such that LSG had to mute words like Mango, Sweet, and Aam.