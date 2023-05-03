LSG vs CSK: Deepak Chahar Fit, Returns To Playing XI As MS Dhoni Opts To Bowl Against Lucknow

Deepak Chahar, who has been out of the action due to an injury, has returned to the CSK team.

Lucknow: CSK has won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow. There is a great news for CSK fans as Deepak Chahar has recovered from his injury and is back in the CSK team.

"We wanted to bat first, so it is even stevens. The batters can go out and express themselves. KL is a big loss, he's a quality player but it creates an opportunity. The morale is pretty high, we are looking to play some positive cricket. Manan (Vohra) and Karan (Sharma) come in," said Dhoni.

"We'll bowl first. The fact that wicket was under covers and it looks a bit tacky, so we'll look to bowl first. You have to see all conditions and venue. For us, Deepak (Chahar) is fit, so he comes in for Akash (Singh). Rest of the team is the same. (On whether he's enjoying the support on a farewell) You've decided it is my last IPL, not me. (smiles)," said Krunal Pandya.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan