LSG vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 45: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, 07:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at 03:00 PM IST

Start Time: May 3, Wednesday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Injury Report

KL Rahul likely to miss the match.

Live Streaming

Jio Cinema (Free), Disney + Hotstar app and Star Sports Network.

LSG vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper : Nicholas Pooran, Devon Conway(c)

Batsmen : Lokesh Rahul, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders : Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers (vc)

Bowlers : Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs CSK Probable XI

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh