LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: Predicted XIs, Ekana pitch report & Lucknow weather forecast

Chennai Super Kings head into Friday’s must win encounter against Lucknow Super Giants knowing that another win could keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive. After a poor start to the season, CSK have managed to bounce back strongly and are now back in the race for a place in the top four.

Meanwhile, LSG are already out of contention and will be hoping to give their fans something to cheer about in their remaining matches.

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Things have not gone according to plan for LSG this season. Injuries, inconsistent bowling and middle-order collapses have hurt the side repeatedly, leaving them at the bottom of the points table. With qualification no longer possible, the remaining matches could now be used to test combinations and build towards next year.

CSK’s story has been completely different in the second half of the tournament. After opening IPL 2026 with three straight defeats, the Chennai side managed to recover strongly and bring themselves back into playoff contention. Another two points here would be crucial for Ruturaj Gaikwad and his team.

LSG vs CSK weather forecast

The weather in Lucknow is expected to stay hot and humid during Friday evening’s match at the Ekana Stadium. The temperature at the start of the game is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius, while humidity could be close to 45 percent, making conditions slightly uncomfortable for players on the field.

Earlier in the day, the temperature is expected to touch nearly 40 degrees Celsius before cooling down a little in the evening. The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, but rain is not expected to interrupt the match, which means fans should get a full game.

LSG vs CSK pitch report

The Lucknow pitch has been slower than most IPL venues this season and batting has not been easy throughout the 20 overs. Teams chasing have especially struggled once the surface begins to slow down in the second innings.

Spinners are expected to get assistance again because the ball tends to grip on this wicket. A total around 170 could prove competitive if bowlers use the conditions properly.

LSG may try new combinations

With the season already slipping away, LSG could make a few changes and test younger players in the playing XI. The batting unit still has match-winners like Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and captain Rishabh Pant, but the side has lacked consistency as a group.

The bowling attack will once again depend heavily on experienced pacer Mohammed Shami and spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi.

CSK chasing another important win

Chennai Super Kings have looked more settled in recent matches and will back themselves against an out-of-form LSG side. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked more confident in recent matches, while Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis have chipped in with quick runs in the middle overs.

The bowling department has also improved, with spinner Noor Ahmad continuing to play a major role during the middle overs.

LSG vs CSK Predicted XIs

Predicted LSG XI: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact Player: Avesh Khan

Predicted CSK XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Spenser Johnson/Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Player: Prashant Veer

Also Read: CSK vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pantâ€™s Lucknow Super Giants aim to spoil Chennai Super Kings’ playoff hopes

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