LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2023? CSK Captain Ends Speculations

MS Dhoni trolled Danny Morrison who asked Dhoni a weird question on his IPL retirement

Lucknow: There are a lot of speculations about MS Dhoni's future in IPL, with many believing IPL 2023 to be MS Dhoni's last as a player. Dhoni time and again has said that he wants to play in Chennai before retiring and he got his wish fulfilled this year when IPL returned to its original home and-away format.

Dhoni has kept fans on their toes about his retirement. During the toss against LSG, Dhoni gave a big hint about his retirmenet. Kiwi commentaor Danny Morrison asked Dhoni how he is enjoying his final IPL to which MSD gave a stunning reply, saying that Morrison has already decided that Dhoni is playing his final IPL.

"This wonderful swansong tourm your last, how are you enjoying it.