New Delhi: Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq came on the radar of Virat Kohli fans when he got involved in a heated argument with India veteran. The RCB vs LSG rivalry started when Gautam Gambhir silenced the RCB crowd and gave animated reactions after LSG's win at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli took notice of the same and gave it back to LSG when RCB played LSG in Lucknow.

Every wicket was celebrated with a huge roar and Kohli's aggression was clearly visible. In the 17th over, a pumped-up Virat Kohli asked Mohammed Siraj to bowl bouncers to Naveen, who saw the gesture and came up to have a few words with Virat Kohli. The heated argument was settled after the intervention of the umpire and Amit Mishra.

RCB went on to win the match by 18 runs and animated Kohli celebrated in style. Things didn't settle after the match as Kohli was involved in a heated argument with Naveen ul Haq during the handshake. Things turned ugly when Gautam Gambhir took Kyle Mayers away when he was talking to Virat Kohli. Later, Kohli and Gambhir also had a heated exchange.

Naveen ul Haq later took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post. "You get what you deserve that's how it should be and that's how it goes," Naveen wrote on his Instagram story in an indirect dig at Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, LSG faced CSK in their next match in Lucknow. The team was down and out before Ayush Badoni scored a remarkable fifty and helped LSG reach 125-7 in 19.2 overs before rain forced the match to be called off. Later, Naveen ul Haq and LSG players shared some light moments with CSK captain MS Dhoni. LSG posted images of Naveen ul Haq and LSG players meeting with MS Dhoni.