LSG vs CSK: Pocket Dynamo Ayush Badoni Boost Lucknow Hopes With Fiery Fifty
Ayush Badoni scored unbeaten 59 off 33 balls before rain stopped play at the Ekana Stadium
Lucknow: Chennai Super Kings are playing Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The pitch is one of the toughest to bat this IPL, with teams struggling to score even at 6 runs per over. MS Dhoni had no hesitation in bowling first after winning the toss and their spinners proved his decision right by rattling the LSG top order. LSG were reduced to 44-5 and things looked gloomy for them. However, the ever-impressive Ayush Badoni stepped up for the and smashed a blazing fifty to help LSG reach a decent. Badoni was unbeaten on 59 off 33 balls before rain stopped play in Lucknow.
