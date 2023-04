LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Indian Premier League, At BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, 7:30 PM IST

Best players list of LSG vs DC, Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will take on David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

TOSS: The match toss between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 1, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

LSG vs DC My Dream11 Team

Captain David Warner

Vice-captain Axar Patel

Wicketkeeper KL Rahul

Batters David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav

LSG vs DC Probable XI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat

Impact Player (Krishnappa Gowtham)

Delhi Capitals (DC): Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player (Aman Hakim Khan)