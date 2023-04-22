KL Rahul is being trolled massively on Twitter for not scoring a run in the first over. This has been a common occurrence lately and fans are criticising him for only giving his team 19 overs to chase the target.

New Delhi: KL Rahul has once again invited massive criticism from fans after playing the first over maiden against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 match at Ekana Sports City Stadium. The LSG skipper has not been in his best form and is constantly on the target of trolls over his performance.

GT Give 136 Runs Target To LSG

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans batting first could only put 135 runs on the board at the loss of 6 wickets. The Pandya brothers were the star of the first innings. Hardik scored a crucial 66 of 50 balls for his team and was the highest run-scorer. Meanwhile, Krunal was the best performer with the ball for LSG, he grabbed 2 big wickets in his four-over spell for just 16 runs.

On a slow pitch where spinners and slower deliveries from the fast bowlers ruled the roost, Gujarat's batters found it difficult to find their timing, barring captain Hardik Pandya's 66 off 50 balls and Wriddhiman Saha hitting 47 off 37 balls. Such was the difficulty in stroke play that Hardik was the only batter from Gujarat to hit all of their sixes in their innings.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 135/6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 66, Wriddhiman Saha 47; Krunal Pandya 2/16, Marcus Stoinis 2/20) against Lucknow Super Giants

(with IANS inputs)