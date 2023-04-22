LSG Vs GT, IPL 2023: Fans Troll LSG Captain KL Rahul For Playing Another Maiden First Over
KL Rahul has once again invited massive criticism from fans after playing the first over maiden against Gujarat Titans
New Delhi: KL Rahul has once again invited massive criticism from fans after playing the first over maiden against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 match at Ekana Sports City Stadium. The LSG skipper has not been in his best form and is constantly on the target of trolls over his performance.
KL Rahul is being trolled massively on Twitter for not scoring a run in the first over. This has been a common occurrence lately and fans are criticising him for only giving his team 19 overs to chase the target.
Kl Rahul and 1st over maiden, A match made in Heaven ? #LSGvGT
gs7 (@gsg7723) April 22, 2023
KL Rahul Hu beta T-20 Ko T-19 Bana Du Jab Mera Man Kare.
AK-47 (@fantasykorner) April 22, 2023
KL Rahul Played Maiden over again ??????#LSGvGT
VK45?? (@sportslovervk45) April 22, 2023
T-19 Specialist. KL Rahul
Ash (@RagupathyAshwin) April 22, 2023
Nice batting anna @klrahul ??
ICON PSPK ?? (@IconKittu) April 22, 2023
LSG and India plays T20 with 19overs when KL Rahul opens the strike??
Arey Nanii? (@unknown_user26_) April 22, 2023
GT Give 136 Runs Target To LSG
Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans batting first could only put 135 runs on the board at the loss of 6 wickets. The Pandya brothers were the star of the first innings. Hardik scored a crucial 66 of 50 balls for his team and was the highest run-scorer. Meanwhile, Krunal was the best performer with the ball for LSG, he grabbed 2 big wickets in his four-over spell for just 16 runs.
On a slow pitch where spinners and slower deliveries from the fast bowlers ruled the roost, Gujarat's batters found it difficult to find their timing, barring captain Hardik Pandya's 66 off 50 balls and Wriddhiman Saha hitting 47 off 37 balls. Such was the difficulty in stroke play that Hardik was the only batter from Gujarat to hit all of their sixes in their innings.
Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 135/6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 66, Wriddhiman Saha 47; Krunal Pandya 2/16, Marcus Stoinis 2/20) against Lucknow Super Giants
(with IANS inputs)
