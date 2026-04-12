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LSG vs GT IPL 2026 Live: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans live scorecard and updates

LSG vs GT IPL 2026 Live: Get the updates as Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - April 12, 2026 3:19 PM IST

LSG VS GT
LSG VS GT

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