LSG vs MI, Eliminator: MI Fans Put Naveen Ul Haq Under Pressure With Kohli, Kohli Chants
MI fans started chanting 'Kohli Kohli' to mock Naveen and pressurize him. The whole stadium was filed with the chants of RCB's star batter Virat Kohli.
New Delhi: Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow Super Giants is facing Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 Elininator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Wednesday, LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had a great outing as he grabbed three big wickets of Rohit Sharma, Suryakuar Yadav and Cameron Green in his first two over.
Naveen ul Haq Teased with Kohli Kohli chants in today's match. ??#MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/xmGh7qnhUx
Cricpedia. (@_Cricpedia) May 24, 2023
Later, Naveen also dismissed young Tilak Varma in his final over and grabbed his fourth wicket of the day. He finished with the numbers of 4/38 in his 4 overs. His spell played a major role in restricting Mumbai Indians to the score of 182 runs at the loss of 8 wickets.
LSG vs MI Playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants: Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya (captain), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan
Subs: Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff and Akash Madhwal
Subs: Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Warrier
