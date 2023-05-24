New Delhi: Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow Super Giants is facing Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 Elininator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Wednesday, LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had a great outing as he grabbed three big wickets of Rohit Sharma, Suryakuar Yadav and Cameron Green in his first two over.

MI fans started chanting 'Kohli Kohli' to mock Naveen and pressurize him. The whole stadium was filed with the chants of RCB's star batter Virat Kohli.