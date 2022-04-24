<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul bettered his paltry record at the Wankhede, as he scored a magnificent century (103 runs off 62 balls) to take his team to a solid 168/6 after 20 overs. Rahul was magnificent in his century scoring shots all around the park with 12 fours and 4 sixes. It is noteworthy that it was his second century in this IPL season. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">103* off 62 deliveries from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSG</a> Skipper. <p></p> <p></p>Take a bow, <a href="https://twitter.com/klrahul11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@klrahul11</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSGvMI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSGvMI</a> <a href="https://t.co/RkER4HAf6l">pic.twitter.com/RkER4HAf6l</a></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1518256804702040065?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said he decided to bowl first because he understands Wankhede, where they are playing their first match of this season, as a chasing ground. <p></p> <p></p>"Feels good to be back, been a while since we played here. We're expecting loud noise. We have a new squad now, we need to make sure we play good cricket. Hopefully, we put up a good show. We've played a lot of cricket here to understand this is a chasing ground," said Rohit, who informed that they are going into the match with an unchanged side. <p></p> <p></p>Lucknow Super Giants skipper K.L Rahul said the dew won't be a factor while bowling second. <p></p> <p></p>"I think the last few games we've watched on TV and the ones we played, there hasn't been as much dew. We just need to be a bit smarter with our plans. I don't think we've lost games by a big margin, just some small mistakes," he said. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Inputs from IANS</strong>