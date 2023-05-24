LSG vs MI: Sunil Gavaskar Heaps Praise For Gautam Gambhir, Naveen-Ul-Haq Ahead Of IPL 2023 Eliminator

New Delhi: Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow Super Giants will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Wednesday. Former Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar praised LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq ahead of the must-win game.

Gavaskar mentioned Gambhir and emphasized the significance of having Indian coaches in winning the IPL. As per the legendary cricketer, youngsters like Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, and Naveen-Ul-Haq have flourished under Gambhir's leadership at LSG.

Sunil Gavaskar Praises Gambhir and Naveen "Look at the progress made by Rinku Singh under Chandu Pandit, the terrific coming back to form of Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy, and Nitish Rana growing as a captain. Under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir, see how Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, and Naveen-Ul-Haq are flowering, as also under Ashish Nehra and Hardik Pandya, who invariably find a new player of the match," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

"That's simply because communication and reach are easy for the domestic Indian players in these teams. Mind you, there will always be the overseas champ who has a way with young players and can act as a guide and mentor to them. These are rare exceptions and not the norm," he added.