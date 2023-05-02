LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Amidst Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Spat, Mohammed Siraj's Gesture For KL Rahul Win Hearts
Mohammed Siraj approached LSG skipper KL Rahul after the game was over and gave him a hug while expressing concern about his injury.
New Delhi: Even if the argument between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir made fans feel sorry for the gentleman's game on Monday night, there was another moment from the match at the Ekna stadium that is winning the hearts of the fans.
Rahul had injured himself while trying to save a boundary near the boundary line. He was taken off the field for scans and checkups. He did not appear at ease during his time at the pitch, despite returning to bat for the struggling team.
Mohammad Siraj hugged KL Rahul after the match and asked him how he's doing.
- A lovely picture! pic.twitter.com/lS0dHbc9Ao
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023
RCB Avenge Loss Against LSG
Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a stellar performance to beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in a low-scoring encounter of the IPL 2023 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday night.
Batting first, RCB mustered 126/9 in 20 overs in a game that was briefly disrupted by rain. Skipper Faf du Plessis emerged the top scorer with 44 while his opening partner Virat Kohli contributed 31. The duo put on 62 runs in nine overs.
RCB's bowlers fired on all cylinders after the innings break and bowled out LSG for 108 in 19.5 overs on a pitch that was sluggish and made life difficult for batsmen. The fact that LSG skipper KL Rahul was injured during fielding and came on to bat only after the fall of nine wickets, and his team needing 24 off 8 balls, did not help matters. Spinner Karn Sharma and paceman Josh Hazlewood emerged the best of the RCB bowlers, taking 2/20 and 2/15 respectively.
