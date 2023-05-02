New Delhi: Even if the argument between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir made fans feel sorry for the gentleman's game on Monday night, there was another moment from the match at the Ekna stadium that is winning the hearts of the fans.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer, Mohammed Siraj approached LSG skipper KL Rahul after the game was over and gave him a hug while expressing concern about his injury.

Rahul had injured himself while trying to save a boundary near the boundary line. He was taken off the field for scans and checkups. He did not appear at ease during his time at the pitch, despite returning to bat for the struggling team.