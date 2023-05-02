LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Fans Troll Gautam Gambhir After Heated Altercation With Virat Kohli
Fans have started trolling LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir after his heated argument with Virat Kohli
New Delhi: Fans have started trolling LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir after his heated argument with Virat Kohli following Lucknow Super Giants' 18 runs loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, on Monday.
The altercation started between Virat and Naveen-ul-Haq that later got dragged and got between the two Delhi-born cricketers. Gambhir is facing a massive backlash on Twitter following the heated argument.
@GautamGambhir LEARN TO HAVE A TASTE OF YOUR OWN MEDICINE ??
Rajdeep Roy (@Rajdeep94351983) May 1, 2023
Disgrace to sportsmanship @GautamGambhir .. low at many level https://t.co/MyfElWb1Pd
Ranga (@IniyanRa) May 1, 2023
Hahaha @LucknowIPL? @RCBTweets ?? #ViratKohli #agression #lol #gambhir @imVkohli @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/6mCPxYPWod
Shivang Saxena (@Shivang1722) May 1, 2023
This defeat of @LucknowIPL must have hit harder to Gambhir than Avesh Khan hitting his helmet to the ground. @GautamGambhir #stopbeingaKid.
E sala cup namde, E sala Hava nu Namde!@imVkohli #ViratKohli #RCBVSLSG #gambhir
Sandesh Samuel (@SandeshSamuel3) May 1, 2023
#virat @GautamGambhir https://t.co/ombnJUrad2
sharwan Srk (@sharwan13542533) May 1, 2023
RCB Beat LSG By 18 Runs
RCB batting first could only manage to put 126 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 9 wickets and in reply, the LSG got all out on 108 runs. Faf du Plessis won the Player of the Match for his splendid 44 runs knock off 40 balls on a tough scoring pitch.
