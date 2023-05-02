New Delhi: Fans have started trolling LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir after his heated argument with Virat Kohli following Lucknow Super Giants' 18 runs loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, on Monday.

The altercation started between Virat and Naveen-ul-Haq that later got dragged and got between the two Delhi-born cricketers. Gambhir is facing a massive backlash on Twitter following the heated argument.