LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Fans Troll Gautam Gambhir After Heated Altercation With Virat Kohli

Fans have started trolling LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir after his heated argument with Virat Kohli

Updated: May 2, 2023 12:27 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Fans have started trolling LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir after his heated argument with Virat Kohli following Lucknow Super Giants' 18 runs loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, on Monday.

The altercation started between Virat and Naveen-ul-Haq that later got dragged and got between the two Delhi-born cricketers. Gambhir is facing a massive backlash on Twitter following the heated argument.

RCB Beat LSG By 18 Runs

RCB batting first could only manage to put 126 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 9 wickets and in reply, the LSG got all out on 108 runs. Faf du Plessis won the Player of the Match for his splendid 44 runs knock off 40 balls on a tough scoring pitch.

