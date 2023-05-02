LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Naveen Ul Haq Fires Back At Virat Kohli With Cryptic Instagram Story - Picture Goes Viral

New Delhi: The drama around IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Sports City Stadium is not coming to an end. A heated altercation broke out between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq and mentor, Gautam Gambhir following RCB's 18 runs victory over LSG. The players have seemingly taken the heat to social media now. Earlier today, Virat Kohli posted a picture on his story saying "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth." The quote he used was from the former Roman Emperor, Marcus Aurelius, who ruled from 161 to 180 AD and was a philosopher as well. Instagram story of Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/nQv3yKwEXF Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2023

Now, Naveen-ul-Haq came up with a story of his own stating "You get what you deserve that's how it should be and that's how it goes." Fans believe this is in response to the altercation with Kohli the previous night and his Instagram story early in the morning. Naveen Ul Haq's latest Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/YWJBK6Hm9R Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2023