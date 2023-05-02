LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Naveen Ul Haq Fires Back At Virat Kohli With Cryptic Instagram Story - Picture Goes Viral
The drama around IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore is not coming to an end
New Delhi: The drama around IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Sports City Stadium is not coming to an end. A heated altercation broke out between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq and mentor, Gautam Gambhir following RCB's 18 runs victory over LSG.
The players have seemingly taken the heat to social media now. Earlier today, Virat Kohli posted a picture on his story saying "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."
The quote he used was from the former Roman Emperor, Marcus Aurelius, who ruled from 161 to 180 AD and was a philosopher as well.
Instagram story of Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/nQv3yKwEXF
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2023
Now, Naveen-ul-Haq came up with a story of his own stating "You get what you deserve that's how it should be and that's how it goes."
Fans believe this is in response to the altercation with Kohli the previous night and his Instagram story early in the morning.
Naveen Ul Haq's latest Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/YWJBK6Hm9R
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2023
Kohli, Gambhir, And Naveen Fined Heavily
Virat Kohli (1.07 Cr) and Gautam Gambhir (25 Lakhs) have been fined 100 percent of their match fees. Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq (1.79 Lakhs) has been fined 50 percent of the match fee for the same.
RCB's Celebration In Dressing Room
There was all joy in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dressing room after the team registered a thrilling 18-run win in their last match at the Ekana Stadium here. Players were seen dancing with joy and singing the RCB team song as the team gets closer to the playoff spot in IPL 2023.
Virat Kohli also couldn't hide his satisfaction after the victory and stated that the win has come at a very crucial time for the team. "That's a sweet win boys! sweet win, Let's Go!" he screamed in ecstasy after the win.
"It was a really important win on the road. It's a very sweet win for many reasons, most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total. I think everyone had the belief that we can do it and we ended up on the winning side which is really great," commented Kohli.
(with IANS inputs)
