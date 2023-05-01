Advertisement

Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Virat Kohli on a score of 31 during the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Sports City Stadium

New Delhi: Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Virat Kohli on a score of 31 during the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, on Monday and stopped him from completing 7000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Both RCB openers, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli joined an opening partnership of 62 runs. Their stand was put to an end by Ravi Bishnoi in the 9th over. The young spinner trapped Kohli as he stepped forward and got stumped by Nicholas Pooran.

Virat Kohli was eyeing to create history in the match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, on Monday. The RCB's star batter was just 43 runs away from becoming the first batter in the history of the Indian Premier League to complete 7000 runs but after his dismissal, he is still 12 runs short from the milestone.

Virat Kohli is also the highest run-getter in the cash-rich league with over 9988 runs in just 232 matches. Shikhar Dhawan is the second man in the tally with 6506 runs in 212 matches. Virat is most likely to reach the milestone in the next match.

LSG vs RCB Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

