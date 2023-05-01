New Delhi: Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Virat Kohli on a score of 31 during the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, on Monday and stopped him from completing 7000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Both RCB openers, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli joined an opening partnership of 62 runs. Their stand was put to an end by Ravi Bishnoi in the 9th over. The young spinner trapped Kohli as he stepped forward and got stumped by Nicholas Pooran.

Virat Kohli was eyeing to create history in the match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, on Monday. The RCB's star batter was just 43 runs away from becoming the first batter in the history of the Indian Premier League to complete 7000 runs but after his dismissal, he is still 12 runs short from the milestone.