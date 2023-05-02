Lucknow : Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir got involved in a massive fight after RCB beat LSG at the Ekana Stadium by 18 runs. Tempers had flared between the two teams when LSG defeated RCB at the Chinnaswami Stadium, with Gautam Gambhir giving animated reactions. This time though, it was RCB's turn to seek revenge. Virat Kohli exchanged a few words with Naveen Ul Haq before having a heated exchange with Gautam Gambhir.

Meanwhile, both Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were heavily fined by BCCI for breaching the IPL code of conduct. Kohli was fined 1.07 crores, 100 per cent of the match fee while Gambhir was slapped with a fine of 25 lakh. Afghan pacer Naveen ul Haq was fined a 50 per cent match fee.

"Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Similarly, Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq, on the other hand, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore," read a statement from the IPL.

RCB Beat LSG By 18 Runs

Meanwhile, RCB scripted a remarkable turnaround in Lucknow after making just 126/9 in their allotted 20 overs against LSG. However, a splendid show by the bowlers saw them bowl out LSG for 108. LSG's hopes were dented early in the match after KL Rahul walked off the field due to an injury but the team redeemed themselves by restricting RCB to a low score. However, the wicket was not easy to bat and a target of 127 was too much for the KL Rahul-less LSG.