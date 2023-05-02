While the exact reason for the fight is not known, it is speculated that Kohli was upset by the fact that Gautam Gambhir took Kye Mayers away from Kohli when he was talking with Virat. Notably, RCB players were already upset with Gautam Gambhir after his animated reactions in the previous meet between these two teams where LSG defeated RCB.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir got involved in a heated exchange after RCB defeated LSG by 18 runs runs. Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli's rivalry is not new as the players have clashed on multiple occasions. Speaking about the match, RCB had a poor outing with the bat as the team could only manage 126-9, however, that was enough for them to win the game as LSG was bowled out for 108.

IPL 2023: RCB Take Revenge And Beat LSG By 18 Runs

Aided by KL Rahul's injury early in the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore did just enough to eke out an 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring Indian Premier League game here on Monday.

LSG skipper Rahul pulled his right thigh muscle in the second over of RCB innings while trying to stop a boundary and came out to bat only towards the end, which acted in favour of the visitors. LSG dished out a fine bowling display to restrict RCB to a below-par 126 after being asked to bowl first.

RCB never had momentum in their innings despite the opening pair of skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli sharing a 62-run partnership. The spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi (2/21) and veteran Amit Mishra (2/21) shone bright with the ball in the middle overs to keep a check on RCB's scoring rate.

Later, it turned out to be a nightmarish start for LSG while chasing a modest 127-run target, as they lost their first three wickets for just 21 runs in 4.1 overs. In Rahul's absence, Kyle Mayers and Ayush Badoni opened the innings but failed to live up to the expectations.

While Mayers departed in the second delivery of the innings without troubling the scorers, stand-in captain Krunal Pandya played an 11-ball 14-run knock before being caught by Virat Kohli at long-off off Glenn Maxwell.

Badoni followed suit in the next over while going for big shot, caught by Kohli off Josh Hazlewood (2/15). If that was not enough, Deepak Hooda was stumped by Dinesh Karthik off Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, as LSG slumped to 27 for four in 5.1 overs.

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma (2/20) then accounted for Nicholas Pooran (9) and Marcus Stoinis (13) in a span of four overs to make matters worse for LSG. The asking rate was under control, but LSG kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Krishnappa Gowtham was the next to depart, run out after a 13-ball 23.

Ravi Bishnoi then ran himself out as LSG collapsed to 77 for eight in 14.4 overs. Naveen-ul-Haq and Amit Mishra tried their best with a gutsy 26-run stand for the ninth wicket. An injured Rahul came out to bat last with LSG needing 24 off eight balls, but he looked in discomfort and failed to open his account.

