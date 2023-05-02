LSG vs RCB: Virat Kohli's Cryptic Instagram Post After Massive Fight With Gautam Gambhir, Naveen Ul Haq Goes Viral
Virat Kohli shared a cryptic post on his Instagram handle after massive fight with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen ul Haq during LSG vs RCB match.
Lucknow: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at Lucknow to make the scores even. LSG had beaten RCB at the Chinnaswamy and RCB gave it back to LSG in their home den. The match hogged a lot of limelight as Virat Kohli got involved in a heated exchange with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen ul Haq, the videos of which got viral on social media.
Gambhir silenced the Bangalore crowd and gave an animated reaction when LSG beat RCB at the M Chinnaswamy stadium and Virat Kohli ensured that he gives it back to the hosts at their home ground. The fight though resulted in Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir getting slapped with heavy fans. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fees while Naveen ul Haq was fined 50 per cent of the same.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli shared a cryptic post on his Instagram after fight with Gautam Gambhir.
Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Have History Of On Field Brawls
Meanwhile, this was not the first time Virat Kohli and gautam Gambhir got involved in an on-field altercations. The two India players came face to face during RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2013 at the M Chinnaswamy after KKR captain Gambhir gave a fiery send-off to Virat Kohli.
It was assumed that Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir don't share a great relationship and Gambhir's fiery reaction in Bangalore post LSG's win earlier this season revived the memories. However, both players were seen huggling each other and it seemed that all is well between the two veterans. However, things got ugly again in Lucknow.
LSG Suffer Massive KL Rahul Blow
Apart from the loss, LSG suffered another massive blow as skipper KL Rahul got injured during the match. Rahul picked up a hamstring injury while fielding in the second over of the match and walked off the field. He also didn't open for LSG and came into bat after the fall of ninth wicket.
