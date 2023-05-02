Lucknow: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at Lucknow to make the scores even. LSG had beaten RCB at the Chinnaswamy and RCB gave it back to LSG in their home den. The match hogged a lot of limelight as Virat Kohli got involved in a heated exchange with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen ul Haq, the videos of which got viral on social media.

Gambhir silenced the Bangalore crowd and gave an animated reaction when LSG beat RCB at the M Chinnaswamy stadium and Virat Kohli ensured that he gives it back to the hosts at their home ground. The fight though resulted in Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir getting slapped with heavy fans. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fees while Naveen ul Haq was fined 50 per cent of the same.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli shared a cryptic post on his Instagram after fight with Gautam Gambhir.