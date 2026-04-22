IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Arjun Tendulkar IN, Nicholas Pooran OUT, Mohammed Shami may…

LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Arjun Tendulkar IN, Nicholas Pooran OUT, Mohammed Shami may…

Here is the predicted playing XI for the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals clash at thee Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Ardonamau.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Apr 22, 2026, 02:43 PM IST

Published On Apr 22, 2026, 02:43 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 22, 2026, 02:43 PM IST

LSG vs RR IPL 2026:Â The match no. 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Ardonamau.

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals’ performance in IPL 2026

This match will be important for the franchises as it will help them to move forward in the tournament. Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced struggles in the league. Lucknow Super Giants have played six matches in the tournament so far. They have won two games out of it and placed in 9th position in the points table. Their performance quite disappointed their fans throughout the tournament.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played their last match against Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS), where they suffered a massive 54-run defeat against the table toppers. Punjab Kings created many barriers for them in the clash as they faced problems while chasing down the target and lost the match. Captain, Rishabh Pant was the highest scorer for Lucknow as he scored 43 runs off 23 balls, including one four and four sixes.

Let’s discuss their opponents, Rajasthan Royals, who showcased a great performance in the tournament and kept their fans’ hopes alive. Rajasthan Royals have played six matches in the tournament, winning four out of them and hold the fourth spot in the points table with 8 points. But, in their last match, they suffered a 4-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR were looking for their first victory before the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals’ players fought till the end to reverse the decision of the match. But, they couldn’t stop Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players and lost their second match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke/Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, M Siddharth/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Avesh Khan/Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma/Sandeep Sharma

Y

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Aakash Chopra slams THIS star after Delhi Capitals loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, says…, his name is…

Aakash Chopra slams THIS star after Delhi Capitals loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, says…, his name is…
Aaron Finch blasts Axar Patel after Delhi Capitals loss to SRH in IPL 2026 for…, says ‘he doesn’t…’

Aaron Finch blasts Axar Patel after Delhi Capitals loss to SRH in IPL 2026 for…, says ‘he doesn’t…’
IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma’s 135 guides SRH to third straight win over Delhi Capitals

IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma’s 135 guides SRH to third straight win over Delhi Capitals
Abhishek Sharma reveals how Hyderabad crowd boosts SRH at home, says…

Abhishek Sharma reveals how Hyderabad crowd boosts SRH at home, says…

Latest News

LSG vs RR IPL 2026: Predicted playing XI

Aakash Chopra criticises a star player after DC lost to SRH in IPL 2026

Aaron Finch criticises Axar Patel after DC's loss to SRH

Abhishek Sharma's heroics help SRH defeat DC by 47 runs

Abhishek Sharma shares how playing in Hyderabad crowd boosts SRH in IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 live score

Editor's Pick

KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026

KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026
Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…

Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…
RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets
Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026

Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026
Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?

Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 highlights: Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 highlights: Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs