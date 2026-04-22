LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Arjun Tendulkar IN, Nicholas Pooran OUT, Mohammed Shami may…

LSG vs RR IPL 2026:Â The match no. 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Ardonamau.

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals’ performance in IPL 2026

This match will be important for the franchises as it will help them to move forward in the tournament. Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced struggles in the league. Lucknow Super Giants have played six matches in the tournament so far. They have won two games out of it and placed in 9th position in the points table. Their performance quite disappointed their fans throughout the tournament.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played their last match against Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS), where they suffered a massive 54-run defeat against the table toppers. Punjab Kings created many barriers for them in the clash as they faced problems while chasing down the target and lost the match. Captain, Rishabh Pant was the highest scorer for Lucknow as he scored 43 runs off 23 balls, including one four and four sixes.

Let’s discuss their opponents, Rajasthan Royals, who showcased a great performance in the tournament and kept their fans’ hopes alive. Rajasthan Royals have played six matches in the tournament, winning four out of them and hold the fourth spot in the points table with 8 points. But, in their last match, they suffered a 4-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR were looking for their first victory before the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals’ players fought till the end to reverse the decision of the match. But, they couldn’t stop Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players and lost their second match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke/Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, M Siddharth/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Avesh Khan/Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma/Sandeep Sharma