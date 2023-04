LSG vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Indian Premier League, At BRSABV Stadium, Lucknow, 7:30 PM IST

Best players list of LSG vs SRH, Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team LSG vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Best players list of LSG vs SRH, Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 7, Friday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: BRSABV Stadium, Lucknow

Injury Report No major updates as of now.

LSG vs SRH My Dream11 Team Wicket Keepers Nicholas Pooran

Batters Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Aggarwal

All-rounders A. Markram, K. Pandya, W. Sundar, K. Mayers(c)

Bowlers A. Khan, U. Malik, M. Wood, T. Natarajan(vc)

LSG vs SRH Probable XI Lucknow Super Giants probable playing XI

KL Rahul(C), YS Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, KH Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Q de Kock, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI

Mayank Agarwal, HC Brook, RA Tripathi, AK Markram(C), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, H Klaasen(wk), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, B Kumar, Umran Malik