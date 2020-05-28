Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s LSH vs BGR at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: In another exciting encounter of Vincy Premier League T10 match, La Sourfriers Hikers will take on Botanical Gardens Rangers at the Arnos Vale Ground in St.Vincent on Thursday (May 28). The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 10 PM (IST). Hikers would look to aim for the top spot after ending Salt Pond Breaker’s unbeaten run in the T10 competition yesterday. The Hikers with five wins in six are second and only separated from the top spot on the net run rate. While the Rangers sit in third place having won four of their six encounters so far and will look to go level with their opponents.

This is the second time this season the two teams will go head to head against each other in Kingstown. Their first meeting was a rather one-sided encounter as Hikers chased down of target of 71 in just 5.4 overs with nine wickets in hand. ts on the Vincy T10 League points table heating up, the Strikers will want to register their first points.

TOSS – The toss between La Soufriere Hikers and Botanic Garden Rangers will take place at 9.30 PM (IST).

Time: 10 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tilran Harry

All-rounders Kenneth Dember, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams

Batsmen Dillon Douglas (VC), Romel Currency (C), Atticus Browne, Hyron Shallow

Bowlers Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Othniel Lewis

LSH vs BGR Probable Playing XIs

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Othniel Lewis, Tilron Harry, Camus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell.

Botanic Garden Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Joey Welcome, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Charles, Casnel Morris.

LSH vs BGR Squads

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney (Marquee player); Irvin Warrican (coach), Dean Browne, Dillion Douglas, Othniel Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Botanic Garden Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee player), Nixon Mclean (coach), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LSH Dream11 Team/ BGR Dream11 Team/ La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team/ Botanic Garden Rangers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.