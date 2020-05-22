LSH vs BGR Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s LSH vs BGR at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

TOSS – The toss between La Soufriere Hikers and Botanic Garden Rangers will take place at 7:30 PM (IST).

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

LSH vs BGR My Dream11 Team

Dean Browne (captain), Kenneth Dember (vice-captain), Oziko Williams, Desron Maloney, Romel Currency, Atticus Browne, Rawdon Bentick, Rayan Williams, Kesrick Williams, Romario Bibby, Othneil Lewis

LSH vs BGR Squads

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LSH Dream11 Team/ BGR Dream11 Team/ La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team/ Botanic Garden Rangers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.