TOSS: The match toss between La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers will take place at 11:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 23, Sunday, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

LSH vs BGR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jahiel Walters

Batters: Jonathan Carter, Urnel Thomas, Ian J Gonsalves, Atticus Browne

All-Rounders: Roshon Primus, Javon Richardson

Bowlers: Rayan Williams, Ojay Matthews, Kenneth Dember, Lebron Douglas

LSH vs BGR Probable XI

La Soufriere Hikers : Jahiel Walters, Reshawn Lewis, Oswald Soleyn, Jonathan Carter, Jawayne Adams, Ian J Gonsalves, Larry Edwards, Othneil Lewis, Andre Hunte, Jeremy Haywood, Aleon Caesar

Botanical Garden Rangers : Wayne Harper, Andre Fletcher, Revendra Persaud, Keron Cottoy, Micheal Joseph, Roshon Primus, Tijorn Pope, Javon Richardson, Ronnel Jeffrey, Kesrick Williams, Lebron Douglas