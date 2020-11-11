LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match

LSH vs DVE Dream11 Tips And Predictions

La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s LSH vs DVE at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the second encounter of the Vincy Premier League T10 on wonderful Wednesday, La Soufriere Hikers will take on Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex – November 11. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 10.30 PM IST. Dark View Explorers have lost all their games so far, and their bowlers were unable to clamp down on the run-scoring against the likes of the Rangers and Breakers. Meanwhile, Hikers have lost one out of their two games so far, they have looked very impressive and are on course for knockouts. With a strong bowling unit consisting of Kavem Hodge, the Hikers are the clear favourites for this game. Vincy Premier League – T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. This will be the second edition of the tournament that kick starts from November 11 and will continue until November 22. Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. La Soufriere Hikers, Botanical Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers are the six teams that will participate this season. La Soufriere Hikers won the competition’s first edition.

TOSS: The toss between La Soufriere Hikers and Dark View Explorers will take place at 10 PM (IST).

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

LSH vs DVE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Anson Latchman

Batsmen – Miles Bascombe (VC), Shammon Hooper, Lindon James

All-rounders – Dillon Douglas, Deron Greaves (C), Othneil Lewis

Bowlers – Jahiel Walters, Shaquille Browne, Benniton Stapleton, Andre Hunte

LSH vs DVE Probable Playing XIs

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney (C), Othneil Lewis, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunt, Benniton Stapleton, Anson Latchman, Tilron Harry.

Dark View Explorers: Miles Bascombe, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James (C), Dean Browne, Drumo Toney, Denson Hoyte, Jade Matthews, Jaheil Walters (WK), Sealron Williaams, Shaquille Browne.

LSH vs DVE Squads

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Othniel Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunte, Benniton Stapleton, Nickie Antoine, Anson Latchman, Rayon Williams, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kemron Strough.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, S.Williaams Dean Browne, Jaheil Walters, Wesrick Strough, Drumo Toney, O’J Matthews, Jade Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze.

