LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction: La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match 13

La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s LSH vs DVE at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the Match 13 of the Vincy Premier League T10, La Soufriere Hikers will take on Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Thursday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 08:00 PM (IST) November 13. Vincy Premier League T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. It is the second edition of the tournament that kick-started from November 7 and will continue until November 22. On Friday, Dark View Explorers will lock horns against La Soufriere Hikers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in VPL T10 tournament. Dark View Explorers have only won one game out of the four in the group stage, while La Soufriere Hikers managed to win just two out of 4 matches. La Soufriere Hikers will enter the games as favourites against Dark View Explorers, but both teams will look to give their all for the crucial contest.

TOSS: The toss between La Soufriere Hikers and Dark View Explorers will take place at 07.30 PM (IST).

Time: 08.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

LSH vs DVE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Lindon James

Batsmen Rayan Williams, Miles Bascombe, Sealron Williaams, Tilron Harry

All-rounders Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Dillon Douglas

Bowlers S Browne, Jeremy Haywood, K Strough

LSH vs DVE Probable Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Jaheil Walters, Miles Bascombe, Sealron Williaams, Shammon Hooper, Shaquille Browne

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Andre Hunte, Tilron Harry, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Benniton Stapleton and Jeremy Haywood.

LSH vs DVE Squads

Dark View Explorers: Desron Maloney, Othniel Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunte, Benniton Stapleton, Nickie Antoine, Anson Latchman, Rayon Williams, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kemron Strough.

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Othniel Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunte, Benniton Stapleton, Nickie Antoine, Anson Latchman, Rayon Williams, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kemron Strough.

